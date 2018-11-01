Eagles' Nelson Agholor: To get more opportunities
Agholor should be able to get open more with the recently acquired Golden Tate in the lineup, Graham Foley of the Eagles' official site reports.
Agholor has been playing the slot more in recent weeks, a welcome development given that in 2017, he ran more routes there and was also a more effective receiver. Tate's ability to play all three receiver positions gives the team even more flexibility to use the 25-year-old where he is best suited to make an impact while also attracting defensive attention away from him. What the fourth-year vet is almost certain to lose in terms of target share may be made up for by higher quality looks going forward.
