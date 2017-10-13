Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Tops 50 yards again
Agholor has three straight games with more than 50 receiving yards after catching four passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.
Despite averaging just five targets per game, Agholor is on pace to catch 53 passes for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's one of the better downfield threats among slot receivers, combining above-average speed with an ability to make defenders miss after the catch. He'll have a nice opportunity to continue his strong work in Week 7, facing a Redskins defense that he burnt to the tune of six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 1.
