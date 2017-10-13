Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Tops 50 yards again

Agholor has three straight games with more than 50 receiving yards after catching four passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 28-23 win over the Panthers.

Despite averaging just five targets per game, Agholor is on pace to catch 53 passes for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns. He's one of the better downfield threats among slot receivers, combining above-average speed with an ability to make defenders miss after the catch. He'll have a nice opportunity to continue his strong work in Week 7, facing a Redskins defense that he burnt to the tune of six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 1.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...