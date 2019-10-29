Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 14 yards in win

Agholor caught all four of his targets for seven yards and added seven more yards on two rushing attempts in Sunday's 31-13 win over Buffalo.

Agholor gained seven yards on his first reception in the first quarter and rushed around the left end for 16 yards later in the frame but would mostly lose yardage on his remaining touches. With 261 receiving yards and half the season in the books, the former first-round pick is well off even the 700-yard pace that had become his baseline over the last two seasons. With the Bears, who give up the sixth-fewest yards per game to receivers, on tap Week 9, it's tough to foresee the 26-year-old bucking that trend in the near future.