Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 18 yards in playoff loss
Agholor caught just one of three targets for six yards but added a 12-yard rush in Sunday's 20-15 playoff loss to New Orleans.
Agholor seemed to be over his late-season lull as he had managed at least three catches and six targets in each of his prior three games, but he was invisible in this one. Despite a fitting end to an inconsistent season, the 25-year-old nearly duplicated his breakout 2017, catching 62 of 97 passes for 736 yards and four touchdowns. With Golden Tate set to depart in free agency, it would be no surprise to see the Eagles add more wide-receiver depth, but if they stand pat for any reason, Agholor would stand to gain as the third option in the passing game behind Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz.
