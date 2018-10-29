Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 63 yards in win
Agholor caught three of six targets for 49 yards and gained 14 more yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars.
While the six targets tied Zach Ertz for the team high on the day, Jordan Matthews and Alshon Jeffery each saw five, and only Matthews gained over 50 yards through the air in the contest. The 25-year-old has seen between four and seven looks in each of his last four games, but this performance was his second best over that span in terms of yards. In eight games, however, the USC product is well ahead of his 2017 pace with 41 receptions already this season; he just hasn't gotten in the end zone as he did during the Eagles' Super Bowl run of a season ago.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes six grabs in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Racks up yardage in Week 6 win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Sees fewest targets of season in loss•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Targeted 12 times•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Makes four catches in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Heavy workload to continue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8