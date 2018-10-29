Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 63 yards in win

Agholor caught three of six targets for 49 yards and gained 14 more yards on his lone carry in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Jaguars.

While the six targets tied Zach Ertz for the team high on the day, Jordan Matthews and Alshon Jeffery each saw five, and only Matthews gained over 50 yards through the air in the contest. The 25-year-old has seen between four and seven looks in each of his last four games, but this performance was his second best over that span in terms of yards. In eight games, however, the USC product is well ahead of his 2017 pace with 41 receptions already this season; he just hasn't gotten in the end zone as he did during the Eagles' Super Bowl run of a season ago.