Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Trending in right direction

Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Agholor (knee) is "trending" in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Agholor did not practice either of the last two days, but Pederson's comments suggest he still has a chance to play in Week 12. It's not yet clear if he will practice Friday, but regardless, there will be at least one more update on Agholor's status before the day comes to a close.