Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Trending in right direction
Head coach Doug Pederson said Friday morning that Agholor (knee) is "trending" in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Agholor did not practice either of the last two days, but Pederson's comments suggest he still has a chance to play in Week 12. It's not yet clear if he will practice Friday, but regardless, there will be at least one more update on Agholor's status before the day comes to a close.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: DNP on Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Quiet despite high volume Sunday•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Catches three of eight targets•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Totals 14 yards in win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Fails to haul in deep pass•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...