Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Turns in worst game of season
Agholor caught one of five pass attempts for a loss of two yards in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Agholor saw his usual number of snaps and targets, but was unable to make anything of them in what was an off day for the Eagles' passing attack. It was only the second week all year that he failed to reel in more than one reception or rack up at least twenty yards. He will try to get back on track in Week 12 versus Chicago.
More News
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.