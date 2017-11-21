Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Turns in worst game of season

Agholor caught one of five pass attempts for a loss of two yards in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Agholor saw his usual number of snaps and targets, but was unable to make anything of them in what was an off day for the Eagles' passing attack. It was only the second week all year that he failed to reel in more than one reception or rack up at least twenty yards. He will try to get back on track in Week 12 versus Chicago.