Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Unavailable for Saturday's practice
Agholor (undisclosed) is not on the field for practice Saturday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Agholor skipped Thursday's preseason opener as well, though the team has yet to provide an update on the reason behind his absence. There's also no indication the issue is serious and the team has no reason to press its first-string players during the preseason, so it's best to consider Agholor day-to-day unless something suggests otherwise.
More News
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Not suited up for preseason opener•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Team-high reception total in SB LII win•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Active for Super Bowl•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Set to play through flu-like symptoms•
-
Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Picking up steam•
