Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Unlikely to play Sunday

Agholor (knee) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Doug Pederson said Friday the team may need to have a conversation about shutting Agholor down for the season, so it's not a major surprise he may not be suiting up despite being listed as questionable. Assuming he is inactive, the Eagles will be left with Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis at wide receiver for the pivotal matchup with Dallas.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends