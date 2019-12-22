Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Unlikely to play Sunday
Agholor (knee) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coach Doug Pederson said Friday the team may need to have a conversation about shutting Agholor down for the season, so it's not a major surprise he may not be suiting up despite being listed as questionable. Assuming he is inactive, the Eagles will be left with Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis at wide receiver for the pivotal matchup with Dallas.
