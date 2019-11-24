Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Unlikely to suit up Week 12

Agholor (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Agholor's likely absence leaves Carson Wentz without one of his top targets in the passing game, though the quarterback should benefit from the return of Alshon Jeffery (ankle), who is listed as questionable but considered likely to play, per Schefter. Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside should all see extra snaps if Agholor is in fact out, though none of the trio profiles as a high-percentage fantasy play.