Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Won't play Monday

Agholor (knee) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Giants.

Agholor has been dealing with a knee injury for three weeks now, a reality that kept him off the practice field in advance of this contest. Per Zach Berman of The Athletic, Agholor was considered a game-time call, but the Eagles have opted to exercise caution with the fifth-year pro. In Agholor's absence, Philadelphia will be operating with just three available wide receivers (Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward).

