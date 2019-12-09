Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Won't play Monday
Agholor (knee) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Giants.
Agholor has been dealing with a knee injury for three weeks now, a reality that kept him off the practice field in advance of this contest. Per Zach Berman of The Athletic, Agholor was considered a game-time call, but the Eagles have opted to exercise caution with the fifth-year pro. In Agholor's absence, Philadelphia will be operating with just three available wide receivers (Alshon Jeffery, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward).
