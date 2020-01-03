Play

Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Won't play Sunday

Agholor (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against the Seahawks after not practicing this week.

Agholor will thus miss his fifth straight game, which sets the stage for the likes of Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis to handle the team's wide receiver duties this weekend.

