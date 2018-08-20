Eagles' Nelson Agholor: Working on side field

Agholor (lower body) is working with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) on a side field during Monday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bothered by an unspecified injury the past two weeks, Agholor has been labeled day-to-day, with Eagles coach Doug Pederson saying he expects the wideout to ramp up his activity level next week, per Graham Foley of the team's official website. The 25-year-old wideout likely will finish the preseason without appearing in a game, even though the team doesn't seem especially worried about his Week 1 availability. Jeffery is another matter altogether, with his continued presence on the PUP list suggesting Week 1 is no better than a 50-50 proposition. Agholor will be well positioned for a heavy target workload in any game Jeffery misses this season.

