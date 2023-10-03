Morrow tallied 11 tackles (10 solo), including three sacks, and forced a fumble against the Commanders in a Week 4 overtime victory.

Morrow came into Sunday with just four sacks over 79 contests in his NFL career, yet he nearly equaled that mark in a dominant performance against Washington. The linebacker got to opposing QB Sam Howell on three occasions, including on Washington's final drive of the fourth quarter, though the Commanders were ultimately able to overcome the seven-yard loss to score the game-tying touchdown. Morrow has taken advantage of the opportunity created by a foot injury to Nakobe Dean to emerge as a key starter for the Eagles, playing nearly every defensive snap for the team over the past three weeks and totaling 16 tackles during that span.