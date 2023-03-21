Morrow is signing a one-year contract with Philadelphia on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Morrow had a career-high 116 tackles while suiting up 17 games with the Bears last season, and he now links up with an Eagles' defense that's lost key linebackers to free agency. In IDP fantasy formats, Morrow's landing spot in defensive coordinator Sean Desai's scheme makes him an interesting under-the-radar add.

