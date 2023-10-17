Morrow recorded six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 20-14 loss at the Jets.

Morrow struggled somewhat to find his footing early in 2023 after tallying 100-plus tackles for the first time in his career last season, but he's been better over Philadelphia's last three games, averaging 7.3 tackles per game over that span. The Eagles' Week 7 opponent, Miami, has actually been relatively run-heavy this season despite giving a strong impression as a high-flying offense, so Morrow could be busier than some might expect in that contest.