Morrow tallied eight tackles (five solo) in the Eagles' 42-19 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.
Morrow was one of Philadelphia's lone bright spots in Sunday's loss as he finished with the most tackles on the team. The 28-year-old has now compiled 56 tackles (41 solo), with three sacks, in 11 games this season.
