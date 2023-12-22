Morrow (abdomen) did not participate in practice Thursday.

The middle linebacker played on all 59 of the defensive snaps in Week 15 against the Seahawks and has not played on less than 71 percent of the defensive snaps since Week 8. Shaquille Leonard, who signed with the Eagles on Dec. 4 after being waived by the Colts on Nov. 21, should start in Morrow's absence if the latter can't go Monday against the Giants.