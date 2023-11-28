Morrow recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win versus the Bills.

Morrow's impressive tackle total was boosted by his playing a season-high 85 defensive snaps in Week 12. He figures to see another hefty serving of snaps in Week 13 versus the run-dependent 49ers, putting him on the fringe of the IDP radar for that contest.