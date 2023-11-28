Morrow recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win versus the Bills.
Morrow's impressive tackle total was boosted by his playing a season-high 85 defensive snaps in Week 12. He figures to see another hefty serving of snaps in Week 13 versus the run-dependent 49ers, putting him on the fringe of the IDP radar for that contest.
More News
-
Eagles' Nicholas Morrow: Leads Eagles in tackles Sunday•
-
Eagles' Nicholas Morrow: Enjoys career game in Week 4 win•
-
Eagles' Nicholas Morrow: Signed to active roster•
-
Nicholas Morrow: Joins Eagles' practice squad•
-
Nicholas Morrow: Let go by Eagles•
-
Eagles' Nicholas Morrow: Inking one-year deal with Eagles•