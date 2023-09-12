The Eagles signed Morrow to their active roster Tuesday.

Morrow's addition to the main roster corresponds with the Eagles placing linebacker Nakobe Dean on injured reserve. Morrow signed with the Eagles in March after posting a career-high 116 tackles in 17 games for the Bears in 2022. He was a surprise cut from the 53-man roster in late August but he opted to return to Philadelphia on their practice squad. Morrow will now have the chance to fill a depth linebacker role behind Christian Elliss, Zach Cunningham and Haason Reddick and could also see some snaps on special teams.