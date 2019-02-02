The Eagles are expected to pick up Foles' $20.6 million option for 2019, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This move was expected, and whenever it officially happens, Foles will then have five days in order to accept the option or to decline and pay back $2 million to become an unrestricted free agent. There's a litany of different scenarios that could follow after that point, including the Eagles working with Foles to potentially engineer a trade should the 29-year-old accept the option, but regardless, Foles is expected to be a hot commodity in the offseason with a number of quarterback-needy teams evidently interested.