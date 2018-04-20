The Eagles and Foles agreed to a revised contract Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Foles' second stint with the Eagles was expected to end after the 2018 season, but the adjusted deal has a mutual option for the 2019 campaign, allowing him to dabble in free agency next offseason or return to Philly. Along with additional flexibility, he received a $2 million signing bonus and has the potential to earn more millions in incentives in 2018 if he starts and reaches certain benchmarks. In the end, Foles' upcoming earnings are tied to Carson Wentz's recovery from a torn ACL, which he suffered Dec. 10. With knowledge of the typical rehab from such an injury, Foles is a good bet to be under center for a number of games, but Wentz relayed his goal Tuesday of a return by Week 1.