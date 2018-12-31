Eagles' Nick Foles: Avoids serious rib injury
Foles was diagnosed with bruised ribs after undergoing additional testing Monday and is expected to be ready to play in the Eagles' matchup with the Bears in the NFC wild-card round this weekend, sources told Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Just as the Eagles had hoped, Foles avoided any fracturing of his rib cage after he was removed from the fourth quarter of Sunday's 24-0 win over the Redskins with the injury. Before departing, Foles and the Eagles were well in control, with the quarterback finishing the day with 28 completions on 33 attempts for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception before giving way to backup Nate Sudfeld. Foles' reps in practice could be restricted in the upcoming days as a means of managing the injury, but it doesn't appear he's in any serious peril of missing out on another Philadelphia playoff run. A report from Rapoport on Sunday essentially ruled Carson Wentz (back) out for the entire postseason, so Foles should be locked in as the starter as long as the Eagles remain in the tournament.
