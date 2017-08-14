Foles (elbow) returned to practice Monday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Foles has been sidelined throughout training camp with the elbow issue, which allowed Matt McGloin to handle second-team duties during the Eagles' preseason opener last week against the Packers. It's unclear if Foles will get enough reps under his belt in the next few days to receive clearance to play Thursday against the Bills, but he still looks like a good bet to break camp as the top backup to Carson Wentz.