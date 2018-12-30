Foles exited Sunday's game against the Redskins with a chest injury.

Foles walked to the locker room early in the fourth quarter, but it remains unclear when exactly he sustained the injury. Nate Sudfeld has taken over at quarterback as the Eagles lead 24-0 mid-way through the fourth quarter, so the team is unlikely to bring Foles back if there is even slight concern for his injury.

