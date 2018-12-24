Eagles' Nick Foles: Confirmed as Week 17 starter
Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that Foles' ribs are fine and that the QB will start this coming Sunday's game against Washington, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Per ESPN's Tim McManus, Foles -- who took a hit to his midsection late in Sunday's win over the Texans -- underwent X-rays afterward, but the signal-caller is evidently fine. It remains to be seen who might start for the Eagles if the team makes the playoffs, but with Carson Wentz still nursing a back injury, Foles -- who completed 35 of 49 passes for 471 yards, with four TDs and a pick in Week 16 -- will continue to start for 8-7 Philadelphia.
