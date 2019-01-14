Eagles' Nick Foles: Cools off after hot start
Foles completed 18 of 30 passes for 201 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions during the Eagles' 20-14 divisional-round playoff loss to the Saints on Sunday. He also netted zero yards on two rushes but scored a one-yard touchdown.
Foles and the Eagles looked like they were getting ready to cook up another serving of postseason magic early on, as they took a surprising 14-0 first-quarter lead. Foles first found Jordan Matthews on a perfect 37-yard pass downfield to open the scoring, and he then added his own one-yard touchdown dive later in the period to cap off a 10-play, 75-yard march. However, that would be it in terms of any appreciable success for both the veteran signal caller and Philadelphia itself, as the Saints defense shut them out the remainder of the contest. New Orleans finally clinched victory with 1:52 remaining on Marshon Lattimore's second interception of the evening, although it came on a pass that deflected off Alshon Jeffery's hands. Foles now heads into the offseason with an uncertain NFL future, as he'd be on the books for an untenable $20.6 million in 2019 as per Spotrac. He'll only be 30 years of age at the beginning of next season, so he'll presumably be attractive as a possible trade asset if his contract can somehow be made more palatable.
