The Eagles might consider replacing Foles with Nate Sudfeld as soon as Week 16 against the Raiders, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice reports.

If the Packers were to beat the Vikings on Saturday, the Eagles would be locked in as the NFC's No. 1 seed ahead of a Monday night game against the Raiders. Even if Foles were to get the start in that scenario, there'd be serious reason to question whether he'd play the entire game. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has already specifically stated his desire to get Sudfeld his first taste of NFL regular-season action before the team begins its playoff run. Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, Torrey Smith, Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount are the other leading candidates to be rested among the Eagles' skill position players on offense. It will all become a moot point, at least until Week 17, if the Vikings take care of business Saturday against a Packers team that may decide to hold Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) out of the lineup.