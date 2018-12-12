Eagles' Nick Foles: Could get Week 15 starting nod
Foles could serve as the Eagles' starting quarterback Sunday against the Rams with Carson Wentz (back) uncertain to be available, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
When he met with the media Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said Wentz would miss the Eagles' first practice of the week with back soreness/tightness and wouldn't commit to the franchise signal-caller being ready to go by the weekend. More doubt about Wentz's status emerged shortly after Pederson's comments to the press when Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Wentz would likely sit out Sunday and could be shut down for the season. The Eagles have yet to respond to the report and may not make a decision on Wentz's Week 15 fate until after Friday's practice, but Foles looms as the next man up should Wentz require some time off. After memorably leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl title while Wentz was sidelined late last season, Foles was less impressive as the team's starter for the first two games of 2018, completing 65.9 percent of his throws for 5.5 yards per attempt, one touchdown and one interception. If he gets the nod this weekend, Foles probably wouldn't represent much more than an adequate No. 2 option in two-quarterback leagues.
More News
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Headed to bench•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Explodes for 334-yard effort in loss•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Named Week 2 starter•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Rides coattails of running game, defense in opener•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Draws Week 1 start•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Expected to start Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship implications on the line, see...