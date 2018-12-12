Foles could serve as the Eagles' starting quarterback Sunday against the Rams with Carson Wentz (back) uncertain to be available, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

When he met with the media Wednesday, coach Doug Pederson said Wentz would miss the Eagles' first practice of the week with back soreness/tightness and wouldn't commit to the franchise signal-caller being ready to go by the weekend. More doubt about Wentz's status emerged shortly after Pederson's comments to the press when Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Wentz would likely sit out Sunday and could be shut down for the season. The Eagles have yet to respond to the report and may not make a decision on Wentz's Week 15 fate until after Friday's practice, but Foles looms as the next man up should Wentz require some time off. After memorably leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl title while Wentz was sidelined late last season, Foles was less impressive as the team's starter for the first two games of 2018, completing 65.9 percent of his throws for 5.5 yards per attempt, one touchdown and one interception. If he gets the nod this weekend, Foles probably wouldn't represent much more than an adequate No. 2 option in two-quarterback leagues.