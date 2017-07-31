Eagles' Nick Foles: Could miss week with elbow issue
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Sunday that Foles is dealing with elbow soreness, but the issue isn't deemed serious and it's expected that the quarterback will return to practice "in a week or so," Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
While Foles is sidelined, Matt McGloin will see most of the reps with the second-team offense, with Dane Evans serving as the third-string option at quarterback. Though Foles memorably submitted a 27:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in only 13 games with the Eagles in 2013, that season has represented an outlier for what's been an otherwise mediocre career for the 28-year-old. As Foles begins his second tour with Philadelphia, it's not expected that he'll pose a serious threat to 2016 first-round pick Carson Wentz's status as the starter.
