Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Sunday that Foles is dealing with elbow soreness, but the issue isn't deemed serious and it's expected that the quarterback will return to practice "in a week or so," Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While Foles is sidelined, Matt McGloin will see most of the reps with the second-team offense, with Dane Evans serving as the third-string option at quarterback. Though Foles memorably submitted a 27:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in only 13 games with the Eagles in 2013, that season has represented an outlier for what's been an otherwise mediocre career for the 28-year-old. As Foles begins his second tour with Philadelphia, it's not expected that he'll pose a serious threat to 2016 first-round pick Carson Wentz's status as the starter.