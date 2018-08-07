Foles is dealing with muscle spasms in his neck area, Martin Frank of the Delaware News reports.

The issue has kept Foles out of practice of late, but the QB is confident that he'll be fine before long. It's safe to assume that Foles won't be playing in Thursday's preseason opener, as there's no upside in pushing him, especially with franchise signal-caller Carson Wentz still working his way back from a knee injury.