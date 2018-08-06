Foles is dealing with unspecified "upper body soreness," Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

As a result, the QB was a spectator for Monday's practice. If things go as hoped, Carson Wentz (knee) will be able to reclaim the Eagles' starting QB role in time to get the starting nod in Week 1, but Foles remains on hand, giving the team a highly capable contingency plan in the even that Wentz suffers any setbacks or is simply brought back slowly by the team with the long haul in mind.

