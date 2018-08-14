Eagles' Nick Foles: Expected to play Thursday
Foles (neck) is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Foles sat out this past Thursday's preseason opener while recovering from muscle spasms in his neck, but it looks as though he's past that issue and ready for some in-game reps. While Foles is clearly the Eagles' No. 2 QB, franchise signal-caller Carson Wentz is still bouncing back from a knee injury and acknowledged Tuesday that his Week 1 availability could turn into a close call.
