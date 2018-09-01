The Eagles plan to start Foles in Thursday's season opener against Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Carson Wentz (knee) seems to be on the right track for a return early in the season, but Philadelphia understandably wants to be cautious with its franchise quarterback. Foles likely will be working without the assistance of WR Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), who is expected to miss the first two weeks of the season.

