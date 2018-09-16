Foles completed 35 of 48 passes for 334 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Eagles' 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for eight yards and lost a fumble.

Foles averaged a modest 7.0 yards per attempt during the contest, as the Buccaneers defense brought him down for three sacks and hit him on 12 occasions overall. In addition to frequently being under duress, the veteran also played another contest with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), while Mike Wallace exited the game for good in the first quarter due to an ankle issue and Jay Ajayi missed part of the first half with a back injury. Latest reports indicate that Carson Wentz (knee) is expected to be ready for a Week 3 matchup agains the Colts, which would relegate Foles back to the bench.