Foles is in line to start Sunday's contest versus the Rams with Carson Wentz (back) doubtful to play, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Foles' elevation was set in motion by Tuesday's CT scan of Wentz, which revealed a stress fracture in his back. Reports have oscillated between Wentz not playing, potentially suiting up, and now doubtful to play this weekend. Beyond Sunday, it's anybody's guess as to if Wentz will be able to return, but Foles has taken every first-team rep in practice this week with an eye toward being under center. Including the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl and two games this season, Foles completed 64.7 percent of his passes, averaged 232.6 yards per game and posted a 12:4 TD:INT in eight starts.