Eagles' Nick Foles: Eyeing starting assignment Sunday
Foles is in line to start Sunday's contest versus the Rams with Carson Wentz (back) doubtful to play, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Foles' elevation was set in motion by Tuesday's CT scan of Wentz, which revealed a stress fracture in his back. Reports have oscillated between Wentz not playing, potentially suiting up, and now doubtful to play this weekend. Beyond Sunday, it's anybody's guess as to if Wentz will be able to return, but Foles has taken every first-team rep in practice this week with an eye toward being under center. Including the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl and two games this season, Foles completed 64.7 percent of his passes, averaged 232.6 yards per game and posted a 12:4 TD:INT in eight starts.
More News
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Could get Week 15 starting nod•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Headed to bench•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Explodes for 334-yard effort in loss•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Named Week 2 starter•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Rides coattails of running game, defense in opener•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Draws Week 1 start•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Fantasy mailbag
You've got questions about Week 15, and we're answering them in our latest reader mailbag before...
-
Week 15 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg likes Doug Martin as a starting running back this week but also says you can...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15