Eagles' Nick Foles: Full participant Thursday
Foles (ribs) participated fully in Thursday's practice session, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Foles' full participation Thursday is certainly a good sign, as it likely signifies he will be ready to roll for the team's wild-card game against the Bears on Sunday. For a second straight season, the Eagles are expected to rely on Foles for the playoff run following news that Carson Wentz (back) likely won't take the field. With a championship already under his belt, Foles should be well equipped for a second straight postseason run, but a tough challenge awaits against a Bears defense that led the league with 27 interceptions this season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...