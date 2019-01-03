Foles (ribs) participated fully in Thursday's practice session, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Foles' full participation Thursday is certainly a good sign, as it likely signifies he will be ready to roll for the team's wild-card game against the Bears on Sunday. For a second straight season, the Eagles are expected to rely on Foles for the playoff run following news that Carson Wentz (back) likely won't take the field. With a championship already under his belt, Foles should be well equipped for a second straight postseason run, but a tough challenge awaits against a Bears defense that led the league with 27 interceptions this season.

