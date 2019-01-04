Eagles' Nick Foles: Gearing up for wild-card game
Foles (ribs) came out of Thursday's practice unscathed and should be good to go for Sunday's wild-card game at Chicago, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Foles was able to return to full participation at practice Thursday as his bruised ribs apparently didn't cause much of an issue. The veteran quarterback will serve as Philadelphia's starter with Carson Wentz (back) likely sidelined for any potential playoff run. The 29-year-old will hope to recapture the same form that helped him lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory last season, but has a tall task against a Bears defense that hasn't allowed more than 17 points in their last four games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...