Foles (ribs) came out of Thursday's practice unscathed and should be good to go for Sunday's wild-card game at Chicago, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Foles was able to return to full participation at practice Thursday as his bruised ribs apparently didn't cause much of an issue. The veteran quarterback will serve as Philadelphia's starter with Carson Wentz (back) likely sidelined for any potential playoff run. The 29-year-old will hope to recapture the same form that helped him lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory last season, but has a tall task against a Bears defense that hasn't allowed more than 17 points in their last four games.