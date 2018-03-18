Eagles' Nick Foles: Getting $3 million bonus
Foles will collect a $3 million roster bonus from the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The bonus already was fully guaranteed, but the Eagles could've avoided the cap hit if they'd traded Foles by Saturday. While this doesn't necessarily rule out a trade, the team presumably would've preferred to deal Foles before the bonus kicked in. It does make sense to keep him around, as there's no guarantee Carson Wentz will be recovered from a torn ACL in time for Week 1.
