Coach Doug Pederson named Foles as his starter for Week 16 against the Texans, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

Pederson didn't seem sure about the situation earlier Monday morning, but he's apparently settled on a decision just a few hours later. Foles completed 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams, keeping Philadelphia alive in the playoff hunt. Carson Wentz (back) won't be brought back this week, but Pederson did say his franchise quarterback will remain on the 53-man roster, rather than being placed on injured reserve. The Eagles presumably hope Wentz can return for either Week 17 or a possible wild-card playoff game.