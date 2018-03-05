Eagles' Nick Foles: Getting trade interest
Foles is drawing interest in trade talks, but the Eagles want even more than what they got for Sam Bradford, who was traded to the Vikings in September 2016 in exchange for a 2017 first-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick, ESPN.com's Chris Mortensen reports.
Despite his recent Super Bowl MVP performance, Foles probably won't warrant a first-round selection plus additional compensation ahead of the second season of a two-year contract. While they may be aiming a bit high, it's understandable the Eagles won't part with Foles easily, as there's no guarantee Carson Wentz (knee) is ready for Week 1 of 2018. It does help that Foles carries a $4 million base salary, which now looks like one of the top bargains in the league among quarterbacks that aren't on a rookie contract. The Cardinals, Broncos, Bills and Jets could all be fits if the Eagles are willing to lower their asking price.
