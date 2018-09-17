Foles will return to a backup role after head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that quarterback Carson Wentz (knee) has received full medical clearance and will reassume the starting job.

Foles was always considered a placeholder anyway while Wentz worked his way back from a torn ACL he sustained last December. The Super Bowl LII MVP completed roughly 66 percent of his passes in his two starts and was the serviceable option Philadelphia knew he would be, but Foles no longer has any fantasy appeal unless Wentz suffers some kind of setback down the road.