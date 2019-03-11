Eagles' Nick Foles: Inking four-year deal with Jaguars
Foles is signing a four-year, $88 million deal with the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Foles to the Jaguars connection has been rumored since early in the offseason, but now it appears a deal will be made official once the new league year begins. The money and duration of the contract suggests that the Jaguars view Foles as a long-term solution, which should end speculation of the team using an early draft pick on quarterback. Foles completed 72 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and four interceptions over five games with the Eagles in 2018.
