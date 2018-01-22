Foles was tremendous in Sunday's 38-7 NFC championship triumph over the Vikings, completing 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

Minnesota's defense was able to make Foles uncomfortable in the pocket early, but he did a great job of escaping and finding receivers downfield. He was most impressive on third down, converting 10 of 14 tries against a Vikings unit that had been historically proficient at getting off the field in such situations. Foles' touchdown passes of 53, 41 and five yards to Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and Jeffery again, respectively, should have him brimming with confidence heading into the Super Bowl.