Foles completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday. He also caught a one-yard touchdown on a trick play late in the second quarter and was named the MVP of the game.

Foles put quite the exclamation point on his improbable season with a spectacular performance against the Tom Brady-led Patriots, helping lead the Eagles to the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The 29-year-old connected with Alshon Jeffery on a beautiful 34-yard pass in the left corner of the end zone for the first touchdown of the game late in the first quarter, and he gave Philadelphia a 22-12 halftime lead when he caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Trey Burton just before intermission. He'd go on to add a 22-yard scoring dart to Corey Clement and then spearheaded a game-winning 14-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz with 2:21 remaining that survived replay review. Foles finished the regular season having completed 57 of 101 passes for 537 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions while filling in for Carson Wentz (knee) following the latter's season-ending injury, and he was even better in the postseason, throwing for a combined 725 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in the conference championship and Sunday's Super Bowl. Despite the fairy-tale ending, Foles, who's on the books for a $7.6 million cap hit next season, projects to revert back to his backup role whenever Wentz is back to full health.