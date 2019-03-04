Eagles' Nick Foles: Likely headed to Jacksonville
Foles is expected to sign with Jacksonville when the new league year opens next week, ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reports.
Among quarterback-needy teams, Jacksonville is one of the few that seems to prefer a veteran over a rookie. Denver is the other team that stands out, but Foles isn't a fit now that the Broncos have an agreement in place to acquire Joe Flacco. It's expected the Jaguars will release fellow quarterback Blake Bortles, despite owing him $6.5 million in guaranteed 2019 base salary even if he isn't on the roster. Jacksonville isn't a good spot for Foles to establish fantasy value, as the team lacks a dominant pass-catcher and presumably hopes to win games on the basis of its talented defense and rushing attack.
