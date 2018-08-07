Foles (upper body) isn't practicing Tuesday and likely will be held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Steelers, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Carson Wentz (knee) still a limited participant and Foles held out for a third straight day, the Eagles presumably will be left with Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan at quarterback for Thursday's game. There hasn't been any indication that Foles is dealing with a serious injury.