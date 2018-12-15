Foles will start Sunday against the Rams with Carson Wentz (back) ruled out for the contest, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

It's a development that has been in the cards for a few days after it was reported that Wentz was dealing with a fractured back, which ultimately prevented him from practicing this week before he was listed as doubtful on the Eagles' final injury report. After evaluating Wentz again Saturday, the Eagles unsurprisingly decided that the franchise signal-caller wouldn't be ready to go, so Foles will earn his first start since Week 3 as Philadelphia looks to keep its fading playoff hopes alive. A loss to the 11-2 Rams would drop the Eagles to 6-8 and effectively eliminate the team from the postseason conversation, in which case Philadelphia might be inclined to shut down Wentz for the rest of the way and stick with Foles under center for its final two games.