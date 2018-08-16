Eagles' Nick Foles: May play one quarter Thursday
Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site predicts Foles (neck) will play approximately one quarter of Thursday's preseason contest at New England.
Foles has been suffering through muscle spasms in the vicinity of his neck for nearly two weeks, but his health has improved enough that an appearance is expected of him in the Eagles' second exhibition. It would mark his first time on the field since earning Super Bowl MVP honors back in February, but he could be in for a rude welcome in the home stadium of the opponent he defeated in that game. With Carson Wentz's (knee) status up in the air for Week 1, the Eagles may exercise caution with Foles, the starting quarterback in the meantime, so a quarter of play Thursday seems optimistic.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....
-
Check out our 2-QB mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff took part in a two-quarterback mock draft Thursday. Check out how it...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...