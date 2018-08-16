Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site predicts Foles (neck) will play approximately one quarter of Thursday's preseason contest at New England.

Foles has been suffering through muscle spasms in the vicinity of his neck for nearly two weeks, but his health has improved enough that an appearance is expected of him in the Eagles' second exhibition. It would mark his first time on the field since earning Super Bowl MVP honors back in February, but he could be in for a rude welcome in the home stadium of the opponent he defeated in that game. With Carson Wentz's (knee) status up in the air for Week 1, the Eagles may exercise caution with Foles, the starting quarterback in the meantime, so a quarter of play Thursday seems optimistic.