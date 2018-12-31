Coach Doug Pederson said Foles (ribs/chest) will start Sunday's playoff game in Chicago, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

With multiple reports suggesting Carson Wentz (back) won't be available during the playoffs, the only remaining question was whether Foles suffered a significant injury during Sunday's 24-0 win over Washington. Diagnosed with bruised ribs Monday morning, the 29-year-old quarterback is expected to be fine by Sunday, though it won't come as any surprise if he shows up on the injury report this week. Foles will face a defense that led the league in interceptions (27), yards allowed per pass attempt (6.3) and opponent passer rating (72.9).

